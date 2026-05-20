Epic Games has officially announced that its globally popular game Fortnite is returning to Apple App Stores worldwide. The decision marks another major development in the long-running legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple over App Store payment policies and developer fees.

The return of Fortnite to global app stores is big news for millions of players who have waited years to access the game directly through mobile platforms. Epic Games shared the update on Tuesday and expressed confidence that ongoing legal proceedings against Apple are moving in a favorable direction.

Fortnite was removed from Apple’s App Store in 2020 after Epic Games introduced its own payment system inside the app. This move bypassed Apple’s standard commission fees, which can reach up to 30% on in-app purchases. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the platform, leading to one of the most high-profile legal battles in the gaming and technology industries.

Fortnite Returns to Apple App Stores Worldwide After Long Legal Battle

Epic Games has consistently argued that Apple’s App Store rules are unfair to developers and violate competition laws. The company believes developers should have more freedom in choosing payment systems without facing high commission charges. According to Epic, increased transparency around App Store fees could lead regulators around the world to take stronger action against what the company describes as excessive charges.

The return of Fortnite to app stores comes after years of court hearings, public debates, and pressure from developers and regulators. Last year, Fortnite became available again on the App Store in the United States after nearly five years away from Apple devices. Now, the game is expanding its reach globally, giving players easier access across multiple regions.

Fortnite remains one of the world’s most successful online multiplayer games. The battle royale title attracts millions of daily active users and continues to generate massive revenue through in-game purchases, including character skins, cosmetics, and special event content. The game’s popularity has helped Epic Games remain one of the leading companies in the gaming industry.

However, the company has also faced financial challenges in recent years. Earlier this year, Epic Games announced plans to reduce its workforce by more than 1,000 employees due to lower player engagement and economic uncertainty affecting consumer spending. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to invest heavily in Fortnite and its broader gaming ecosystem.

Epic Games also revealed that Fortnite has not yet returned to the Australian App Store. According to the company, Apple is still enforcing certain developer rules in Australia that courts previously considered unlawful. This means that some legal and regulatory issues remain unresolved in specific markets.

The ongoing conflict between Epic Games and Apple has become an important case for the future of digital marketplaces, app store competition, and developer rights. Many industry experts believe the outcome could influence how technology companies manage app stores and payment systems in the coming years.

With Fortnite now returning to global app stores, players can once again enjoy one of the most popular online games directly on their mobile devices. The move also signals that Epic Games is determined to continue challenging app store policies while expanding access to its flagship title worldwide.