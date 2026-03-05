Fortnite is set to return to the Google Play Store following the resolution of a long-running antitrust dispute with Epic Games. While the settlement still awaits final approval, the move marks a major step for both Fortnite players and Android developers.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney shared the news on X, stating that Fortnite will soon be available for download worldwide on Google Play. The Epic Games Store will continue supporting Android, Windows, and Mac, and installing Fortnite on Android is expected to become easier by late 2026.

Fortnite Returns to Play Store, and Google Lowers Fees for Developers

As part of the settlement, Google has announced significant changes to the Google Play Store. For new installs, the in-app purchase (IAP) service fee will drop from 30% to 20%, starting in regions where Google will introduce the new fees. The company will also lower recurring subscription fees, taking a 10% share instead of the previous 15% or higher.

These fee reductions will make app purchases more affordable for customers and create a more developer-friendly environment. Developers, including Epic Games, will now have additional flexibility when selling apps and games on Android.

Alternative Payment Options

One of the most notable changes is that developers can now offer a third-party app store payment option alongside Google’s payment system. This allows Android users to choose how they pay for apps and in-app purchases, providing more freedom and potentially lowering costs. While Google reduced its profit share, it will be up to developers whether they pass on these savings to customers.

Impact on Users and Developers

Although these updates will take several months to fully roll out, they represent a long-term improvement for both users and developers. For developers, the changes make Google Play a more attractive platform for launching apps, thanks to lower fees and additional payment options. This could encourage more developers to bring their apps to Android, expanding the range of apps available to users.

For customers, the impact may include more choices and potentially lower prices, though this will depend on how developers adjust their pricing. Fortnite fans, in particular, will be happy to see the game returning to Google Play after being absent for years.

Looking Ahead

The settlement and upcoming updates signal a broader shift in how Google approaches its app ecosystem. By reducing fees and introducing more payment flexibility, Google is addressing concerns raised in the antitrust dispute and creating a more competitive environment for developers.

While the full effects will take time to materialize, the changes promise a more open and accessible Google Play Store. Android users can look forward to more apps, easier access to popular games like Fortnite, and greater control over how they make purchases. Developers, in turn, gain more financial incentives and flexibility, making the platform a stronger choice for launching and selling apps in the coming years.

This settlement not only restores Fortnite to Google Play but also paves the way for a more developer-friendly and user-centric Android ecosystem.