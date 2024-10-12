Fortnitemares 2024: A Spooky Halloween Event

Fortnitemares 2024, the annual Halloween-themed event in Fortnite, is set to launch on October 12, 2024. The event will introduce a host of spooky content, including new skins, challenges, and rewards.

Fortnitemares Halloween Skins

Leatherface: The iconic villain from Texas Chainsaw Massacre will make his Fortnite debut.

Witch: A new Halloween-themed skin will be available.

Mephisto: The Marvel villain will return to Fortnitemares.

Returning Skins: Dark Ruby, Knightmare Omega, and other popular Halloween skins from previous years will be available for purchase.

Additional Content

Mephisto-themed Items: Boast, Bargain, and Mephisto’s Gift will be available for use in battle.

New Challenges and Rewards: Players can complete challenges to earn spooky rewards, including cosmetics and in-game currency.

Event Timeline

The initial release of Fortnitemares 2024 is scheduled for October 12, 2024. Additional skins and content may be released throughout the event, following a similar schedule to last year.

Get Ready for a Spooky Adventure

Fortnitemares 2024 promises to be a thrilling event filled with Halloween-themed content. With new skins, challenges, and rewards, players can look forward to a spooky and exciting experience.