Forza Horizon 5: All you need to know before you start the game

Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games’ latest big open-world racing, is now available on Xbox One and PC. At first appearance, playing this racing game appears to be the same as playing any other: press the right trigger to accelerate, the left trigger to slow down, and the stick to turn. However, you’ll quickly discover that Forza Horizon 5 is far more complicated than an F1 race.

Since then, nearly every big-budget arcade racing game has been created in Paradise’s shadow, with most tracks consisting of lines drawn across vast, explorable maps.

Forza Horizon has little in common with Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport series, which is more of a serious racing simulator, despite the name and hundreds of precisely modelled real-world cars. Horizon isn’t quite a Ridge Racer-style arcade game, but it’s definitely on the more approachable side of things.

Is Forza 5 Horizon worth it?

The game expands on a great formula, and as a result, it remains the best racing game of the year and one of the most visually stunning games ever created. It also says a lot about a game nowadays that, although being designed for consoles, its PC version hasn’t received the normal performance complaints.

Is Forza free on game pass?

With Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can race through a world of striking contrast and beauty from anywhere using a supported device.