Fossil Introduces Wellness Edition Of Its Gen 6 Hybrid Watch

We all know that Fossil is now aiming at introducing health features for its smartwatches. Back in October, the company unveiled Wellness Edition versions of its Wear OS 3 smartwatches with a Wellness app. The main purpose of this App is to monitor more health data as compared to the usual Fossil Gen 6 watches. According to the latest reports, the company is now introducing a Wellness Edition of its Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid watch that seems to change the balance of that equation.

Wellness Edition Of Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Watch Will Soon Make Its Way To Market

The upcoming new model has up to 2 weeks of battery life. It means that it is not like the non-hybrid watches that only last a couple of days. The display E-Ink will replace OLED. Like the regular Gen 6 Hybrid Watches, the Wellness Edition of the Hybrid watch will have continuous heart rate tracking and SpO2 tracking. The point worth mentioning here is that the more advanced sensor system will be able to now measure your VO2 Max and show your heart rate zones during exercise. However, let me tell you that these are exclusive to the new Wellness Gauge Dial.

The watch will have a 44mm case made out of stainless steel and will measure 11.4mm in thickness. Moreover, it will have classic watch hands that will sit above a 1.1” E-Ink display. E-Ink display handles the more advanced features having a light so you can see it in the dark. The case of hybrid watch is water resistant to up to 3 ATM. Reports claim that one can show notifications for incoming calls and texts including messages from third-party apps. Furthermore, the watch can sync with your calendar and can show real-time weather info as well. It has a plethora of features. One of them lets you control music on your phone as well as lets you talk to Amazon Alexa. The point notable here is that there is no speaker, though, so you only get text results and you can’t answer a call.

Wellness Edition has three colorways to start with including black, silver, and gold cases. In addition, they come with black, blue, and pink wrist straps in order to match their bezels, however, Fossil is also offering additional 20mm silicone straps.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition watches will make their way to the company’s official site starting on January 5 on Thursday. There had been no words regarding the Wellness Edition price yet.

