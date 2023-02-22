Founders 2.0: A New Modern Co-Working Space For Tech Startups Launches in Karachi

Advertisement

If you guys are looking for a modern co-working space in Karachi, then stop finding any more. Recently, a modern facility for tech startups has been launched for the very first time in Karachi, Pakistan. It is dubbed Founders 2.0. This is actually a new co-working space that has launched its first facility in Karachi. The point worth mentioning here is that the company has added another 144 seats to the capacity of 15,000 plus existing seats in the market nationwide.

What’s The Aim Of The Project ‘Founders 2.0’?

The main purpose of this project is to facilitate the young entrepreneurs and thriving tech startups of Pakistan. Founders 2.0 recently hosted an exclusive dinner in order to commemorate its vision, which was attended by Sindh IT Minister Tanzila Umi Habiba. The Sindh IT minister even praised Founders 2.0 for adding tremendous value to the startup ecosystem of Pakistan. The company was appreciated for creating a state-of-the-art facility for tech startups so that they can grow and thrive. Tanzila stated:

"Founders 2.0 seems to be a dynamic and promising project. Pakistan needs more progressive facilities such as this one to facilitate the young entrepreneurs and thriving tech startups of Pakistan. I hope they succeed in their vision by enabling synergies and growth across the tech sector, especially during these tumultuous economic times. We will continue to support their initiatives"

Many prominent political figures and leaders including Pir Muhammad Sadiq, Chairman of Luari Pak Group as well as Pir Noorullah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh were a part of this exclusive dinner alongside Hollywood film producer, Habib Paracha.

In addition to that, the dinner event was attended by one of the only unicorn founders in Pakistan, Jonas Deizun who was the former co-founder of Razor Group as well. Let me tell you that Razor group went on to raise over USD 1 billion under his supervision. Jonas and his team are currently working on a generative AI-based tech startup, Beam.So. They have been occupying private offices in Pakistan at Founders 2.0’s facility.

There were several stakeholders of the corporate world and startup fraternity among the attendees including Rabeel Warraich, Founder and CEO of Sarmayacar, Jamil Mughal, CEO of Mcdonalds and Director at Lakson group, Owais Shaikh of Hubpay, Raza Afzal, co-founder of Truck it in, Hassan Khan, Founder of Trax, Rafay Sheikh, CEO of Dunkin, Akbar Jaffer, CEO ASSL and Jaffer Group, Kassim Shroff and Ahsan Kidwai, founders of Krave Mart, Muneeb Maayr, founder of Bykea, etc.

Despite being a new market player, Founders 2.0 claims to transform the co-working landscape of Pakistan with their first office in Karachi. They are offering beautifully designed offices with a carefully cultivated environment of creativity. The good piece of news is that they will also work on collaboration between all types of professionals & tech communities.

