The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has uncovered and arrested a data leak network involved in stealing sensitive personal data of Pakistani citizens and selling it to foreign entities.

During a press briefing in Islamabad, the Director General of NCCIA, Syed Khurram Ali, said the agency had successfully dismantled the network following an operation in South Punjab. According to him, the authority has arrested four individuals from the same family for their involvement in the illegal trade of personal information.

He explained that the group had been collecting and selling data of prominent personalities and ordinary citizens for small amounts of money. “They were selling sensitive personal details for just a few thousand rupees,” he said, adding that the activity posed a serious threat to national security and individual privacy.

Four Arrested as NCCIA Busts Major Data Leak Network in South Punjab

The DG further revealed that initial investigations suggest the involvement of people working within different institutions who may have helped leak confidential information. These individuals are suspected of providing access that allowed the gang to gather and distribute private data.

Ali stressed that there is a strict zero-tolerance policy against any form of data leakage or misuse of personal information. He added that all relevant departments and institutions have been instructed to take strong action against anyone involved in such activities.

He also expressed concern that citizens’ personal information was being accessed and shared with foreign agencies without authorization. According to him, this situation is being treated as a high-priority cybercrime matter.

Responding to questions from journalists, the DG said that a separate case involving actress Momina Iqbal is currently under investigation at the Lahore office of NCCIA. The officials have recorded the statements from both sides. However, the case will reach a conclusion in the coming days.

He also highlighted that cases involving women receive special priority from the agency. At the same time, he emphasized that NCCIA treats all citizens equally, regardless of their financial or social background.

In his remarks, the DG warned that strict action would also be taken against individuals spreading anti-state narratives online. He referred to recent arrests involving people accused of making controversial statements about national unity.

He added that the NCCIA currently operates with around 480 personnel across the country and is working to improve its technical capacity to handle increasingly complex cybercrime cases.

This development comes after earlier reports revealed that personal data of Pakistani citizens—including government officials, ministers, and ordinary people—was being openly sold on various online platforms. These reports showed that sensitive details such as mobile location data, travel history, and identity card copies were available at fixed prices.

Authorities had previously taken notice of the issue in 2024, with directives issued for investigation and enforcement action. The recent arrests are being seen as part of renewed efforts to crack down on cybercriminal networks operating in the country.

Officials warn that such illegal data trading can lead to serious consequences, including financial fraud, identity theft, and misuse of personal documents in legal and property-related matters. They have urged stronger monitoring systems to prevent further breaches.