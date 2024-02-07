Four New AI Features Will Roll Out To Older Galaxy Phones
The newest addition to Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy S24 is the top-performing series to date. It is packed with impressive features and exciting AI capabilities known as Galaxy AI. This suite encloses a range of AI-driven features including Circle Search, Live Translation, and a Chat Assistant. In a recent development, Samsung announced that certain Galaxy AI features will also make their way to older phones. Now, you must be wondering which AI features will roll out to older Galaxy Phones. Don’t worry! The company has provided the new AI tools list heading to older Samsung phones as well.
Older Galaxy Phones Will Get New Galaxy AI Features
According to a tipster, Samsung UK appears to have confirmed at least four Galaxy AI features coming to devices like the Galaxy S23 series. These include:
Circle to Search
You can start a Google search for anything by circling, scribbling, or selecting anything on your screen.
Live Translate
Live Translate offers real-time translations for phone calls.
Note Assist
Note Assist helps you create AI summaries and provides automatic formatting.
Photo Assist
Photo Assist brings Generative Editing features to the Gallery app.
Previous reports claim that Galaxy S24’s AI features will be heading to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within the first half of 2024. They are anticipated to land alongside the One UI 6.1 update. It is pertinent to mention here that Samsung UK’s list does not mention several other Galaxy AI features that the Galaxy S24 series has. It means that the company will roll out selected features to older handsets or they may plan to introduce them later. For all those unaware, other Galaxy AI features include Generative Wallpapers, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Transcript Assist, and more.
