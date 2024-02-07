Four New AI Features Will Roll Out To Older Galaxy Phones

According to a tipster, Samsung UK appears to have confirmed at least four Galaxy AI features coming to devices like the Galaxy S23 series. These include:

Circle to Search

You can start a Google search for anything by circling, scribbling, or selecting anything on your screen.

Live Translate

Live Translate offers real-time translations for phone calls.

Note Assist

Note Assist helps you create AI summaries and provides automatic formatting.

Photo Assist