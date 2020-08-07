Finally, the new Instagram Stories fonts are here. Nowadays, we are expressing everything mostly in written form. Pictures and videos can never fad the swag of typography and Instagram knows that. This is the reason that the picture-sharing app is adding four new fonts to Stories.

These fonts are fueled by memes and ideal for those who are suffering from dyslexia. There are 4 brand new Instagram Stories fonts to get creative with.

Four New Fonts Arrive in Instagram Stories

Users can now see the brand new fonts in the Instagram Stories editor. If you want to access the new fonts, you have to open the Instagram Stories editor and tap the font icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Ｕ𝓟ｄ𝓪𝓉𝔢: ℕεฬ ғ𝐎ｎ𝐭𝔰 ｉｎ ⓢŤό𝓡เєｓ ţ𝓇ㄚ 𝓣ℍ𝔢м ｎ𝕆w https://t.co/XqrnTRiJRV — Instagram (@instagram) August 3, 2020

Currently, Instagram is testing new fonts with a small group of people. Well, you can try and check out all the new fonts by adding a text to a Story.

The fonts on Instagram Stories have officially changed and now you will get to enjoy new text styles like italics, outlines, and more.

On April 29, 2020, Instagram has confirmed officially on its Twitter handle about the functionality of the font feature and said that it is only granting access to a small number of users. But on August 3, 2020, Instagram tweeted that new IG Stories fonts would now be available to all.

Instagram still has not revealed the names of each of the fonts. People are simply choosing the font styles for their Stories based on aesthetic preferences.

