Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes ’30 under 30′ Asia list 2022

When four Pakistani entrepreneurs were named to Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30′ Asia list for 2022, they became a source of national pride.

Zain Ahmed, Dur-e-Aziz Amna, Muhammad Saad, and Shawana Shah are featured in the business journal for their contributions to e-commerce, enterprise technology, and other industries. Entrepreneurs have been recognized in the categories of art and style, industry and manufacturing, media and marketing, and social effect.

“All of the honorees in the Forbes Under 30 Class of 2022 have beaten the odds: overcoming a worldwide pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, and isolation to develop resilient companies destined to transform the world,” according to the Forbes website.“

Dur e Aziz Amna

Dear e Aziz Amna is a Pakistani-American Yale graduate. She is a published novelist who has won numerous awards. Her debut novel, American Fever, is based on her cross-cultural experiences in South Asia and the United States and depicts the coming-of-age story of a Pakistani Muslim girl in rural Oregon.

Dur e Aziz Amna has written for a variety of periodicals, including Dawn, Al Jazeera, the Financial Times, and the New York Times.

Muhammad Saad (Muhammad Saad)

Muhammad Saad is the co-founder of BridgeLinx, a Lahore-based firm that connects manufacturers and exporters in Pakistan with truckers and private fleets through a marketplace to assist them move goods more effectively.

It also offers technological solutions for document validation, on-time pickups, and cargo security.

Zain Ahmad

In 2018, the designer co-founded Rastah, a Pakistani streetwear fashion company. Several celebrities, including Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed, and rapper French Montana, have worn his designs. The business “champions sustainable and artisanal designs, with goods developed, sourced, and made in limited quantities by local artisans in Pakistan,” according to the Forbes profile.

Shawana Shah

Shawana Shah’s work on gender equality and social impact was recognised by Forbes. She is the co-founder of ‘Da Hawwa Lur,’ a platform that provides political, social, and economic support to Pakistani girls, women, and transgender persons.