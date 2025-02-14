Fourth Wall Studios Brings ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ to Islamabad Club- A Hilarious Theatrical Spectacle Presented by Zong 4G

Islamabad’s theatre scene is experiencing a revival, with Fourth Wall Studios at the forefront, delivering high-quality productions and redefining live performance in the capital. Backed by Eikon7 (a media and entertainment agency), Fourth Wall Studios is led by Shayan Mahmud, Halimah Tariq, Abubakar Hussain, and Arsalan Khalid, who are driving a new era of theatre in Islamabad through bold productions and fresh narratives.

A Milestone for Islamabad’s Theatre Scene

After more than a decade without English-language theatre, Islamabad Club welcomed Fourth Wall Studios in September 2024 with It Runs in the Family.

The production was a massive success, selling over 1,000 tickets across three sold-out nights. Now, Fourth Wall Studios is back with another theatrical milestone—bringing the internationally acclaimed farcical comedy The Play That Goes Wrong to Islamabad Club on February 15-17, 2025. The demand was so overwhelming that tickets sold out within just two hours, solidifying their place at the forefront of high-quality theatre in Pakistan.

A Title Partnership That Champions the Arts



This production is made possible thanks to the incredible support of Zong 4G, the title partner for The Play That Goes Wrong. Zong has proven themselves to be a leader in enabling connectivity and digitalization in Pakistan, and now, they are extending that commitment to supporting the arts and theatre in Pakistan. By backing this ambitious production, Zong is ensuring that world-class entertainment starts to thrive in Islamabad, giving audiences a chance to experience globally inspired narratives right here at home.

A Play Where Everything Goes Hilariously Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong is a critically acclaimed, award-winning comedy that follows the misadventures of a theatre troupe as they attempt to stage a classic 1920s murder mystery, The Murder at Haversham Manor. What should be a serious whodunit quickly descends into absolute chaos—as everything that could possibly go wrong… does!

The play is one of the most challenging comedies to stage, requiring perfectly timed physical comedy, intricate set design, and razor-sharp performances.

Meet the Director: Abubakar Hussain

At the helm of this wildly ambitious production is Abubakar Hussain, a seasoned theatre director with over 150 productions under his belt. Mentored by legends such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, Abubakar brings a wealth of experience and a passion for pushing theatrical boundaries.

“After the incredible response to our last play, we wanted to take things up a notch—not just in terms of entertainment but also in production value. The Play That Goes Wrong is a masterpiece of organized chaos, requiring precision, physical comedy, and impeccable timing. Staging a play where everything falls apart… without actually letting it fall apart behind the scenes, has been a massive challenge. But with the incredible talent and dedication of our cast and crew, we’re ready to pull it off—and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the madness!”

A Stellar Cast Bringing Chaos to Life

Bringing this delightful disaster to life is an exceptionally talented cast, featuring Hassan Nasir Sheikh as Chris, Ahmed Siddiqui as Jonathan, and Sohail Mukhtar as Robert, each playing their roles with the perfect balance of absurdity and conviction. Arsalan Khalid steps into the shoes of Max, while Mubin Ali Noor brings boundless energy to Mannie.

The ever-hilarious Abeer Fatima embodies Sandra, Ali Hamdani takes on the role of Trevor, and Inaya Ali charms as Dennis. Together, this ensemble promises an evening of non-stop laughter, perfectly timed mishaps, and theatrical brilliance.



With a mix of seasoned theatre veterans and rising stars, this ensemble promises unforgettable performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats—laughing, gasping, and wondering what could possibly go wrong next!

A production of this scale would not be possible without the unwavering support of its partners. Islamabad Club has once again opened its doors, providing the venue for this milestone event, while Beaconhouse International College (BIC) generously allowed the cast to rehearse with the full set in their auditorium—an essential component, as the set itself plays a pivotal role in the play’s perfectly timed chaos. Beymen Menswear Boutique has ensured that, despite the comedic disasters on stage, the cast looks sharp and polished, while Cheezious has kept everyone fueled through long rehearsals as the official refreshment partner. Meanwhile, Crusteez has been the cast’s much-needed tea partner, offering endless cups of comfort amid the madness of preparation.

With Zong 4G as the title partner, this play is not just a theatrical event—it’s a testament to the growing cultural scene in Pakistan and the power of partnerships in making great storytelling possible.

Join the Madness!

While tickets are already sold out, theatre lovers can follow Fourth Wall Studios for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and future productions. If you missed out on tickets this time, don’t worry—Fourth Wall Studios is just getting started!

Follow: Instagram: @fourthwallstudios_, LinkedIn: @FourthWallStudios