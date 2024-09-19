Fraud Alert! Pakistani ‘Quantum Computer’ Scam Exposed by Researcher

Remember the infamous claim of a water-powered engine in Pakistan? That fraud has now been echoed in a new scandal—this time involving a so-called quantum computer. During a recent session of a new local show Black Hole, renowned physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy shared how he received an email claiming that Pakistan had developed its first quantum computer and established a quantum institute with the name ‘Center of Excellence in Technology and Artificial Engineering in Pakistan (CETQAP)’. Admissions were reportedly open, and an operating manual for the “Quantum Computer QQ1” had been created. However, all of this was soon exposed as fraudulent.

The guest speaker and researcher Shaheer Niazi exposed the entire scheme. He explained how he grew skeptical of CETQAP after discovering a post on their Instagram page about QQ1. His doubts deepened when he found Dr. Zuhair Ahmed’s claims of an honorary PhD from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and recognition as the world’s 47th quantum gravity researcher. Acting on his suspicions, Niazi searched for Dr. Zuhair on Google Scholar but found no research records. He also searched MIT’s PhD alumni but found no data about Dr Zuhair.

Niazi also revealed that Dr. Zuhair had launched a one-year quantum diploma with a PKR 25,000 fee, and other academic programs, including a master’s degree. Moreover, the researcher also found a Canadian institute under the name CETQAQ, which was part of the fraudulent network.

Dr Zuhair was even called a chief guest at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST). Moreover, the KP government went a step further by collaborating with CETQAP and launching a Naujawan Quantum diploma to educate thousands of students.

This discovery serves as a stark warning about unverified educational claims and the rising sophistication of tech-related scams in Pakistan. We urge everyone to report the fraudulent Dr. Zuhair and his institutes to save people from losing their money and time.

