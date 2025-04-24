Fraudulent Poker App Becomes No.1 in Pakistan, Raising Concerns about Google Play Store Policies

A controversial app named “Tic-Tac-Toe 777” has reached the top spot in Pakistan’s Top Free Games on the Google Play Store. Despite its high ranking and a 4.3-star rating, users are calling it a scam. Many say the app tricks people into spending money by offering fake cash rewards.

At first glance, the app seems like a simple tic-tac-toe game. But users quickly find out it is actually a poker-style gambling app. Reviews reveal that the app promotes real money prizes, but users say they never receive anything. One user wrote, “Don’t install this app, totally scam. I lost 20,000.” Another added, “It’s not even a Tic-Tac-Toe game, it’s bloody poker and a total scam.”

Many users also complain about frequent crashes, login issues, and aggressive ads. Others report that the app forces purchases just to continue playing. While it shows many 5-star ratings, most of those reviews are short, repeated, or fake-looking. This has raised concerns about the use of bots or paid reviews to boost the app’s visibility.

The app also asks for unnecessary permissions, such as storage access, adding to user concerns about privacy and data misuse. Experts believe the game’s rise in the charts shows a failure in Google’s app review process. “This is a textbook example of app store manipulation,” said a digital security expert. “When a fake app can top the charts despite hundreds of complaints, the system clearly has gaps.”

Pakistan’s mobile gaming market is growing fast. However, digital literacy and consumer protection are still weak. Many worry that such apps target people who don’t know how to spot scams.

Digital rights groups are calling on Google to act. They demand a review of the app and a stricter approval process for apps that quickly gain popularity. They also want local authorities to take notice and protect users. So far, Google has not responded to the issue. If these problems continue, users may lose trust in app platforms altogether. And in markets like Pakistan, that loss of trust could slow down digital progress.

