Free ChatGPT Users Can Generate Up to 2 DALL.E 3 Images Per Day

In a significant development, OpenAI brings its powerful AI image generation capabilities to a wider audience by allowing free-tier ChatGPT users to experience the DALL·E 3 model. Recently, the company announced that even non-subscribers can now generate up to two DALL.E 3 images per day using ChatGPT. Just for context, this feature was previously exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This is the first time in history that an OpenAI image generation model has been made available to non-paying users. It will no doubt open up new creative possibilities for millions of people.

The company stated:

“We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3”

Without a subscription, users can now ask ChatGPT to generate images for different purposes, whether it’s for a slide deck, a personalized greeting card, or simply to visualize a concept. Isn’t it amazing?

Generate DALL·E 3 Images At No Cost

The DALL·E 3 model was launched in September 2023. It quickly gained popularity for its ability to create highly detailed and innovative images based on user prompts. Until now, access to this AI tool was limited to the people paying for a ChatGPT Plus subscription. However, OpenAI is now rolling it out to all users, with a daily limit of two images for those on the free tier.

The rollout will be gradual and may take a few days to reach all users. It is pertinent to mention that this feature was already accessible at the time of the announcement. Free-tier ChatGPT users can generate images on both the web interface of ChatGPT, moreover via the Android and iOS apps. Notably, image generation remains available even if the daily limit for using the GPT-4 model has been reached.

To create images, users can either use the dedicated DALL·E interface, accessible via the side panel on the ChatGPT website or generate images directly through a chat with ChatGPT. The DALL·E 3 interface allows for detailed prompt customization, including aspects like angle, lighting, and camera settings. It enables users to achieve the desired visual output with precision. On the other hand, an image generated through a chat with ChatGPT is also good to go.

