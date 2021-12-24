Free Epic Games you can enjoy this holiday season

The Store will give away free Epic games every week, just like it did last year. That’s true, it’s entirely unrestricted! Except for the one related to Epic’s storefront, there are no strings attached.

Epic is no stranger to giving away free Epic games to its Store customers, but this time things are a bit different. The gaming giant is giving out fifteen free games over the course of fifteen days in conjunction with their Holiday Sale; however, each game is only accessible for 24 hours, so you’ll have to stay on top of things if you want to get them all.

Pick your Free Epic Games today

The Mystery Game is today’s pick. It’s only available for 24 hours, just like the others, so hurry over to the Epic Games Store and grab it before it’s too late.

Epic Games is also offering discounts on a number of well-known games. FarCry 6, Battlefield 2042, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Outriders, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Hot Wheels, and more titles are up to 95 percent off. Users will also receive a $10 discount coupon for every game that costs more than $14.99. So, if you buy five games that cost more than $14.99, you’ll get a $50 discount when you check out.