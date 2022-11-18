Recently, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly of Pakistan agreed to abolish the free Hajj facility for ministers, bureaucrats, Khuddam, and VIPs. Noor Alam Khan, chairman of the PAC, stated that the NA will terminate the free Hajj program for government officials and Khuddam.

He claimed that from now on even the prime minister, ministers, and other political figures cannot perform Hajj for free. In the meanwhile, the PAC demanded within 15 days from the relevant ministry and the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) information on people who had performed Hajj without paying a dime of their own.

Free Hajj Facility Gets Abandoned for VIPs and Ministers in Pakistan

According to the PAC, the nation’s debt load is substantial. The poor pay taxes, but government officials receive complimentary Hajj amenities. Khan, who termed the free Hajj service a “strain” on taxpayers, said that the government will retrieve the money from the officials whose families performed Hajj for free and put the funds into the national exchequer.

This is a step in the right direction. Pakistan is currently facing a severe economic crisis and such amenities will prove to be a burden on the national exchequer. The VIPs and ministers mostly belong to the elite class and they can easily afford the hajj pilgrimage at their own expense.

