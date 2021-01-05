Azfar Manzoor, the Chairman of PITB stated that the facility of free Punjab Wi-Fi installed for the convenience of citizens is active and functional. The free WiFi facility is available in public places such as hospitals, education institutes, parks, government offices, and markets etc.

He further added that the Punjab government is fully committed to provide the free WiFi to the citizens. It is also planning to expand the facility to the whole of Punjab as part of the Digital Punjab vision.

Free Punjab WiFi Facility Remains Functional: Chairman PITB

Previously, the Punjab government also announced the permanent closure of free Wi-Fi in the province in order to get rid of the heavy subsidy that it had to pay for its provision to the public. The purpose of the Punjab Wi-Fi project is to provide free internet service to the public at 200 different places . This project was launched by government in Dec 2016. The government started this project with the aim of setting up public Wi-Fi hotspots in the province that people can easily access internet facility to carry on any neccessary activity online without any hurdle.