Free users on Zoom will Get End to End Encryption

Zoom is one of the best video streaming apps, and its usage has surged during the lockdown as more people are studying and working from home. With the increase in its usage, Zoom had to face certain revelations regarding the security flaws on its app and is working on making the app a safer place than before. Just recently the company has announced that it will be allowing users to enable end to end encryption starting with beta version next month. Unlike rumors, the company also announced that this feature will not be restricted to enterprise users but is for both free and paid users. It is indeed good news for free users on zoom.

The video conferencing app has revealed that for this, it will be introducing a toggle switch and call admin will be given the ability to enable or disable it in order to allow traditional phone lines or older conference room phones to join.

Free users on Zoom will enjoy enhanced Security

The company also revealed that it would not be able to enable end to end encryption for free users in June as it will make it easier for hackers to users app for unlawful activity. It also revealed that strong encryption would make it difficult for the FBI and other agencies to gain access to the data through free calls.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan, while telling about the security of the app, said:

“Zoom does not proactively monitor meeting content, and we do not share information with law enforcement except in circumstances like child sex abuse. We plan to provide end-to-end encryption to users for whom we can verify identity, thereby limiting harm to these vulnerable groups. Free users sign up with an email address, which does not provide enough information to verify identity.”

Right now, it is not clear when this feature will be launched; however, beta will arrive in July. Furthermore, one thing is confirmed, paid, and unpaid both users will get the same kind of treatment when it comes to an end to end encryption and enhanced security.

