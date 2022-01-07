French Regulator Imposes Hefty fines on Google & FB for using Cookies

French regulator (CNIL) has imposed heavy fines on technology companies Google and Facebook for using cookies. According to media reports, the French National Commission for Information Technology (CNIL) has levied a fine of 150 million euros to Google 60 million euros to Facebook.

Demands from the French regulator:

Along with the penalty, the committee directed the companies to provide Internet users located in France with an option of refusing cookies along with the existing options of accepting them. This step will ensure the freedom of consent for the users. On the contrary, if the companies failed to comply, the companies will have to pay a hefty fine of 100,000 euros per day of delay.

According to CNIL chief Karen Kefir, the two companies have made the process of accepting cookies much easier with just one click. If a user does not want to accept it, he or she will face a lot of hassle. Furthermore, he said that the two companies had three months to resolve the issue, otherwise they would face an additional fine as mentioned above.

What are cookies?

Cookies are basically small files containing data. Usually, when you open a website you are presented with an option of cookies. Some websites do not restrict the acceptance of cookies option while some websites require cookies to be accepted otherwise you will not be able to access this site. However, after the French fine, Google has announced changes to the use of cookies. According to Google, the setting will be reviewed after the decision of the French regulator.

