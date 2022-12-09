Fresh Benchmarks Show Apple M2 Max Chip Performance

A week back, an alleged benchmark test of the silicon giant’s unreleased Apple M2 Max chip surfaced on the Geekbench website. Furthermore, it revealed discrete performance improvements as compared to the current M1 Max chip. Recently, another supposed M2 Max benchmark test surfaced on the web, however, this one shows better performance results.

Here is What We Know About Apple M2 Max chip Performance

Recently, a new test came from a machine identified as “Mac14.6”. No doubt, it is a non-existent Mac model until now. The CPU is actually the Apple M2 Max with 12 cores, however, this one has a frequency of 3.68 GHz instead of 3.54 GHz. In addition to that, the machine used in the tests boasts 96GB of RAM.

Let me tell you that the benchmark test results done with Geekbench 5, show a single-core score of 2027 and a multi-core score of 14888. If we compare it to the previous leaked M2 Max benchmark test results, it scored 1853 on single core and 13855 on multi-core at that time. The M1 Max chip powers the entry-level Mac Studio with 10 cores at 3.2GHz and scores 1746 in single-core and 12154 in multi-core.

It is quite clear from the latest benchmark test of the M2 Max chip that we have up to 22% better performance in multi-core as compared to the M1 Max. Moreover, the previous results showed that the new chip would be 14% faster. It’s still unclear whether the results are in fact legitimate, and if so, why they differ from each other. The point worth noting is that the M2 chip that powers the 2022 MacBook Air and the latest iPad Pro is only 11% faster than the M1, so it will not be a surprise if M2 Max isn’t a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor.

Apple is tipped to be planning to introduce multiple new Macs in 2023 as well. It includes the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and the highly anticipated Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro. When we talk about the M2 Max chip, it is most likely to power the high-end versions of the new MacBook Pro and the entry-level Mac Studio model. Both are also expected to have an even more powerful version with the M2 Ultra chip. The silicon giant also has a new Mac mini in the works, which will have versions with the M2 and M2 Pro chips as well.

