Fresh Progress in PTCL-Telenor Merger as Case Reaches CCP Bench

The proposed merger between Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan has entered a crucial phase. This week, senior PTCL officials appeared before the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), marking a new development in the ongoing merger review.

The CCP is examining whether PTCL’s bid to acquire 100% of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers could hurt market competition or consumer choice.

PTCL Outlines Its Plan

At the hearing, PTCL’s top executives shared details of the company’s merger strategy. They presented financial records, efficiency claims, and a business roadmap that explains why the deal makes sense. PTCL argued that by acquiring Telenor Pakistan and its tower infrastructure, it could improve service quality and coverage while reducing costs.

The company also claimed that the merger would help speed up investments in new technology, including 5G.

CCP Raises Tough Questions for PTCL-Telenor Merger

The Commission didn’t just listen—it pushed back.

Led by Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, along with members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh, the CCP bench asked pointed questions. They wanted clarity on how the deal would affect consumers, prices, and smaller operators in the market.

The Commission also focused on whether combining PTCL and Telenor’s assets, especially in infrastructure, would give the new entity too much control over key resources like telecom towers and spectrum.

Why This Merger Matters

PTCL, which already owns Ufone, would grow its market share significantly if the merger goes through. Telenor Pakistan is still one of the country’s major mobile operators, despite recent challenges. Its tower unit, Orion Towers, owns a large share of mobile infrastructure across Pakistan.

If approved, the merger would shrink the number of mobile network operators in Pakistan from four to three: Jazz, Zong, and a combined PTCL–Telenor–Ufone entity.

That shift has raised concerns in the telecom sector. Some experts worry that fewer players could lead to higher costs for consumers, slower innovation, or tougher conditions for smaller companies that rely on shared infrastructure.

What Happens Next?

The CCP has not yet approved the deal. More hearings and documentation may follow as the Commission continues its review. The final decision will likely take a few more weeks.

In addition to CCP approval, the merger also needs a green light from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), both of which will assess the financial and operational implications of the acquisition.

The Bigger Picture

The PTCL–Telenor merger is one of the biggest telecom deals Pakistan has seen in recent years. For PTCL, it’s a chance to scale up and compete more aggressively. For Telenor, the deal marks a likely exit from the Pakistani market after years of losses and policy uncertainty.

But for the market as a whole, the deal could reshape the competitive landscape, and not everyone is convinced that’s a good thing.

ALSO READ: IT Minister Links 5G Launch Delay to PTCL-Telenor Merger & Spectrum Litigation Cases