The Board of Directors of Telenor Pakistan has appointed Fridtjof Rusten as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He will succeed Khurrum Ashfaque, who will take on a new leadership role within Telenor Group from 1 October 2025. Fridtjof will take over the helm at Telenor Pakistan on 1 September 2025.

Fridtjof has over 23 years of working experience and has held several key leadership roles in Asia with Telenor Group. He was most recently Chief Transformation Officer at True Corporation, where he was responsible for delivering the first phase of the merger integration between dtac and True. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Telenor Pakistan from 2020-2023.

Telenor Pakistan Appoints Fridtjof Rusten as New CEO Amid Strategic Transition

“I am pleased to welcome Fridtjof as the new CEO of Telenor Pakistan as he brings a wealth of experience and leadership to this role, having served as Chief Financial Officer of Telenor Pakistan. During his tenure as CFO, he led the company through a period of strategic transformation and operational turnaround. Fridtjof’s familiarity with the Pakistan market, his proven track record, and his commitment to excellence make him ideally suited to lead Telenor Pakistan into its next chapter.” says Marius Gigernes, Chair of the Board of Telenor Pakistan.

He said that he wanted to take the opportunity to thank Khurrum for his excellent contributions during his two-year tenure as CEO. Moreover, he acknowledged that Khurrum had led the company through a challenging period of transformation with remarkable steadiness. He added that under Khurrum’s leadership, Telenor Pakistan had achieved strong business results, advanced its digital transformation, and maintained a clear focus on customer value and financial discipline.

Marius said that Telenor Pakistan had a strong track record of developing talented professionals who later took on important roles within the global Telenor Group. He noted that this success showed the company’s focus on leadership development, cross-functional learning, and a culture of continuous growth. He also mentioned that Khurrum was a clear example of Telenor Pakistan’s contribution to the Group’s leadership pipeline.

Fridtjof Rusten, incoming CEO of Telenor Pakistan says, “I’m excited to be returning to Pakistan and reconnecting with an exceptional group of colleagues. I am committed to building upon the strong culture of empowerment, innovation and integrity that defines the company. As we navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape in Pakistan, I am confident that we will continue to shape the country’s digital future.”

Commenting on the transition, Khurrum shares,

“It has been an incredible journey leading Telenor Pakistan for the last two years, and I thank every member of the Telenor Pakistan family. Their unwavering dedication, especially through times of change, has made Telenor Pakistan a great organisation. Together, we’ve not only connected millions but empowered entire communities. I wish Fridtjof the best in his new role and am assured that under his leadership, Telenor Pakistan will continue to make a difference in millions of lives in Pakistan.”

Also Read: Telenor Asia cites Merger as Critical to Unlocking 5G in Pakistan