From Elon to Gorklon: Musk’s Latest X Identity Twist

Elon Musk is at it again. The tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX changed his display name on X (formerly Twitter) to “Gorklon Rust” on Sunday, sending netizens into another round of speculation. As with many of Musk’s unpredictable online moves, this name change could be more than just a joke, or maybe that’s the point.

What Does “Gorklon Rust” Mean?

The new name appears to be a blend of several references. The first part, “Gorklon,” seems to be a playful spin on Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Musk’s xAI. The second part, “Rust,” likely nods to the Rust programming language, which is known for safety, speed, and efficiency — and is reportedly part of xAI’s tech stack.

But there’s more. “Gorklon Rust” is also the name of a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, currently trading on decentralized platforms like PumpSwap, Raydium, and Meteora. While Musk hasn’t directly promoted the token, his past influence on crypto markets means any hint of endorsement, intentional or not, has consequences.

Within hours of the name change, the meme coin saw a surge in interest and speculative trading. Some users interpreted the name as a possible tongue-in-cheek reference to this crypto token, suggesting Musk might be poking fun at the wave of Solana-based meme coins or perhaps subtly driving hype.

Musk’s History of Name Shenanigans

This isn’t Musk’s first foray into bizarre online identities. In February 2025, he briefly adopted the name Harry Bolz, a move that sparked a frenzy of memes. In December 2024, he changed his display name to Kekius Maximus, a mash-up of Pepe the Frog — a popular meme symbol — and Maximus Decimus Meridius, the Roman general portrayed by Russell Crowe in Gladiator. At the time, his profile picture featured Pepe in golden armor holding a gaming controller.

These identity shifts have become part of Musk’s ongoing brand of social media performance, equal parts absurdity, meme culture immersion, and attention engineering.

The timing of this latest name change may not be random. Just one day before the display name swap, Musk announced that X’s recommendation algorithm is being overhauled. The updated system will now integrate artificial intelligence — specifically a lightweight version of Grok.

“The recommendation algorithm is being replaced with a lightweight version of @Grok, so will soon be dramatically better!” Musk posted on Saturday. “You should notice some improvement already.”

This latest update is part of Musk’s broader vision to transform X into an “everything app” with AI at its core, ranging from real-time search and content recommendations to chatbot services.

Whether “Gorklon Rust” is a cryptic signal, a meme-layered joke, or just another eccentric move, Musk once again proves that he understands the mechanics of modern attention. The name itself merges key aspects of his digital empire — AI, programming, crypto, and chaos.

And while there’s no official statement explaining the meaning behind “Gorklon Rust,” the ripple effect is undeniable as crypto traders, meme creators, and tech enthusiasts are all paying close attention.