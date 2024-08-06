From Flagship to Mid-Range: Samsung Galaxy AI Reaches Galaxy A55 & A35

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy AI feature suite to its mid-range smartphones, starting with the Galaxy A55 and A35 models. Formerly, the Galaxy AI was available only on high-end Samsung phones. However, now the tech giant is rolling it out to the mid-rangers as well. This move marks Samsung’s efforts to democratize advanced AI functionalities, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Galaxy AI Rollout to Mid-Range Models

According to the latest report, the Galaxy A55 and A35 will be the first handsets to get Galaxy AI suite as part of the One UI 6.1.1 update. This development follows the tech giant’s trend of slowly introducing high-end features to its more affordable models. The exact launch date is still not known, however, the report hints at a rollout occurring either this month or the next.

Features and Limitations

No doubt, the inclusion of Galaxy AI in the A55 and A35 is exciting. However, there will be limitations. All AI features present in Samsung’s flagship models will not make their way to these mid-rangers. The basic reason for this is the processing power required for some of the more challenging AI functionalities, which the A55 and A35 may not possess.

Potential Galaxy AI Features

Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite includes different features aimed at improving user experience through artificial intelligence. These features range from advanced camera improvements and scene recognition to intelligent battery management and performance optimizations. However, there have been no words regarding which features will be included in the A55 and A35.

Strategic Implications

The strategy behind this rollout seems twofold. Firstly, Samsung can cater to a broader market segment that seeks high-end functionalities without the associated costs. Secondly, the tech giant can boost sales of Galaxy A55 and A35 by limiting the release of these features to only newer models.

It is still unclear whether the A55 and A35 will be the only A-series phones to receive the Galaxy AI update or if they are simply the first in line. The tech giant seems to observe the reception of these updates before deciding on a broader rollout to other mid-range models. This phased approach will the company to manage anticipations and ensure the features are well-received and functional on less powerful hardware.