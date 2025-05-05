From Pakistan to the Makkah: Zong 4G Ensures Pilgrims Stay Connected During Hajj 2025

Zong 4G, is partnering with the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) for Hajj 2025 in a strategic initiative that will facilitate over 91,000 Pakistani pilgrims with free SIMs and international roaming services, ensuring uninterrupted communication during their sacred journey.

Recognizing that a substantial number of individuals will be performing Hajj privately, the company remains dedicated to providing seamless connectivity to all pilgrims, regardless of their travel arrangements, so they can stay connected with loved ones throughout this profound experience.

Zong 4G’s Hajj 2025 telecom package provides pilgrims with comprehensive connectivity solutions, including 240 international minutes, 60 SMS, and 2GB of dedicated data for WhatsApp and another 10GB of data without any restrictions. These carefully designed provisions ensure pilgrims remain seamlessly connected throughout their spiritual journey. Beyond connectivity, Zong will provide pilgrims with real-time in-app tracking, a dedicated helpline, and on-ground support through strategically placed kiosks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ensuring immediate assistance and access to additional services when needed.

Khurram Ishaq Director LDI & International Business at Zong 4G stated, “It’s a privilege to serve the Hajj pilgrims of Pakistan on their sacred journey. At Zong 4G, we see this initiative not just as a service, but as our civic duty—to ensure every pilgrim stays connected with their loved ones and receives the support they need, no matter where they are. Through seamless international roaming, dedicated data for essential apps, and on-ground assistance in Saudi Arabia, we are proud to enable a spiritually enriching and worry-free experience”

This partnership reflects Zong’s unwavering commitment to bridging distances and serving the nation through the power of connectivity.

