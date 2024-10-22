Frustrated Pakistani Businessmen Look For Alternatives Amid Dubai’s Visa Fiasco

Pakistani businessmen have been left stranded after their visas for GITEX Global Dubai were rejected. The event which hosted IT professionals from over 180 countries presented a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to create valuable networks and engage in across-the-border business activities. Consequently, businessmen now report exploring other regions, such as China and Qatar, for their business ventures as the UAE tightens its visa policies. In this regard, one senior IT industry professional said, “Once, the UAE was our second home, but now it seems we have to explore other countries for our business ventures.”

During a press interaction at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, acknowledged the challenges faced by Pakistanis in attaining UAE visas. He admitted that although there has been “some improvement, but not a lot.”

According to sources, the tightening of visa rules is part of Dubai’s broader efforts to diversify its economy and focus on highly skilled professionals. “Blue-collar workers built this country, but the UAE has reached a different level of development,” said Ambassador Tirmizi. On the contrary, the hypocrisy of UAE authorities is evident as they are reportedly offering a visa-on-arrival policy to Indian citizens.

The Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment data shows that a total of 229,894 workers were registered with the UAE during 2023 but the number dropped drastically to under 60,000 this year. If this trend persists, the annual number of Pakistani workers registered for employment in the UAE could reach its lowest level on record.

The tightening of UAE’s visa policies is causing concern among Pakistani entrepreneurs and workers, who have long relied on the Gulf nation for opportunities. While the UAE continues to position itself as a global business hub, these restrictive measures risk alienating key foreign markets like Pakistan, which has remained a significant contributor to the UAE’s labor force and business ecosystem.

