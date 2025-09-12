The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched a broad inquiry into the makers of consumer-facing AI chatbots, pressing companies including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, OpenAI, Snap, Character.AI, and Elon Musk’s xAI to explain how their systems handle safety risks, user engagement, and sensitive data.

Regulator Turn Spotlight on AI’s Hidden Risks

The Commission said that it is demanding information on how tech firms measure, test, and track potential harms from their chatbots, which are now embedded in apps and services millions rely on. The regulator wants to know how conversations are stored, what guardrails are in place, and how engagement is turned into profit.

FTC Chair Lina Khan has long warned that unchecked deployment of generative AI could repeat the mistakes of the social media era where platforms grew rapidly, only for governments to catch up later with costly and uneven regulation. This time, she says, the FTC intends to act sooner.

Lawsuits and Alarming Reports Fuel Urgency

The investigation follows troubling incidents. Reuters recently uncovered Meta’s internal guidelines allowing AI bots to hold romantic chats with children. Separately, OpenAI faces a lawsuit after a teenager took his life, with the family alleging ChatGPT played a role. Character.AI is defending against a similar claim involving another teen’s death.

Such cases have intensified pressure on regulators, with critics arguing that chatbots are being released at breakneck speed, often with limited safeguards to stay competitive in a race dominated by Silicon Valley giants.

Companies Offer Guarded Responses to FTC AI Chatbot Inquiry

Character.AI welcomed the FTC’s inquiry, promising to share industry insights and highlighting safety features added in the past year. Snap also signaled support, saying it wants AI policy that “protects communities while encouraging U.S. innovation”.

Meta declined to comment, while Alphabet, OpenAI, and xAI remained silent. The mixed reactions underscore the high stakes of the inquiry; cooperation may win goodwill, but transparency could also expose vulnerabilities.

Why This Matters for Regulation

The FTC’s probe is widely seen as a first step toward concrete rules for generative AI. Experts suggest companies could soon be forced to disclose training data sources, explain how chatbots process inputs, and publish safeguards to prevent exploitation or harmful outputs.

AI has raced ahead of the rulebook. The FTC is laying groundwork for guardrails before these systems become as entrenched and as hard to regulate as social media platforms.

FTC AI Chatbot Inquiry: What Comes Next

The FTC has not set a timeline for its findings but emphasized that consumer safety, especially for minors, is its immediate concern. Depending on the results, the Commission could propose new standards for chatbot transparency or even bring enforcement actions if deceptive or unsafe practices are found.