A new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has shed light on what many users have long suspected. The report highlighted that major tech companies are extensively tracking user data. Social media giants have been found guilty of collecting massive amounts of personal data, often without sufficient privacy safeguards. These practices, according to the FTC, are not only invasive but also potentially harmful, especially for children and teens.

The FTC’s report analyzed the data collection practices of major platforms like Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram), YouTube, X Corp (formerly Twitter), ByteDance (owner of TikTok), Amazon (which owns Twitch), Snap Inc (Snapchat), Discord, Reddit, and WhatsApp. According to the findings, these companies are gathering vast amounts of user data and failing to provide adequate protection for that information.

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan expressed concern, stating, “The report lays out how social media and video streaming companies harvest an enormous amount of Americans’ personal data and monetize it to the tune of billions of dollars a year. While lucrative for the companies, these surveillance practices can endanger people’s privacy, threaten their freedoms, and expose them to a host of harms.”

FTC: Social Media Platforms Collecting and Retaining Massive User Data

The report highlighted several concerning practices. First, many social media platforms collect and retain large quantities of user data indefinitely, even when users request their data to be deleted. This retention allows companies to continue targeting users with personalized ads, which form the core of their revenue models. The report also found that many companies use tracking technologies like pixels and cookies to follow users across the web. Moreover, they are also collecting information about their interests, habits, and preferences.

Of particular concern is the lack of protection for children and teens. Many of these companies claim they do not target children under 13 or allow them to use their platforms. However, the FTC’s findings suggest otherwise, as children’s data is often collected without appropriate consent or safeguards.

The main motivation behind this mass data collection is clear: advertising revenue. Social media platforms make billions of dollars annually by using personal data to create detailed profiles of their users. These profiles allow advertisers to deliver highly targeted ads based on users’ interests, behaviours, and demographics. While this can make ads more relevant, it raises serious concerns about user privacy.

The FTC report pointed out that companies have failed to respond appropriately to requests for data deletion. Even when users attempt to delete their accounts or specific information, platforms often retain significant amounts of data. This can have long-term consequences for individuals’ privacy, as data can be exposed to breaches or misused by third parties.

The FTC is pushing for stricter regulations to curb these invasive practices. The report calls for limits on the amount of data companies can collect and how long they can retain it. It also advocates for clearer privacy controls, stronger protections for children, and more transparency in how personal data is used.

While the FTC’s recommendations are clear, it remains uncertain whether this report will lead to meaningful changes. Despite occasional fines and regulatory actions, tech companies have largely continued their data collection practices without significant changes. The report highlights the need for stricter privacy laws to safeguard users in the digital age, but achieving that change may take time.

As tech companies continue to gather personal data for profit, users are left with few options to protect their privacy. The FTC’s report is a reminder of the need for greater transparency and stricter regulations to ensure that personal information is protected. Whether this report will prompt meaningful action remains to be seen, but it certainly adds to the growing call for change.