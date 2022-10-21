Full Specs of Galaxy S23 leaked ahead of launch

A month before the normal release date for the Galaxy S flagship, Samsung is anticipated to make the Galaxy S23 official announcement sometime in January 2023. The most of the smartphone’s details, including its Chipset for the US market, were leaked before the launch. And it appears like not much is changing.

Yogesh Brar, a leaker of smartphone information with a respectable track record, tweeted the Galaxy S23’s specifications. According to reports, the smartphone has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Full HD+ quality and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In comparison to its predecessor, the gadget is anticipated to have slimmer bezels.

Samsung Galaxy S23

(rumoured) – 6.1" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

– Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)

– Front Cam: 10MP

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Android 13, OneUI 5

– 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 18, 2022

The list includes 2 noteworthy specs. First, the phone will use the new, as of yet unnamed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is anticipated to bring significant performance and efficiency gains over the Gen 1 seen in the S22.

In addition to the expected efficiency advantages, the battery will be slightly bigger, measuring 3900mAh as opposed to the S22’s 3700mAh unit. Since battery life has long been a shortcoming of Galaxy flagships, we can only hope that these adjustments will work together to significantly improve it.

If this information is accurate, the Galaxy S23 may be another iterative improvement generation rather than a complete refresh as some might have anticipated.