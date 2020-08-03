FURTHER EXTENSION IN VPN REGISTRATION DEADLINE TILL 30th SEPTEMBER

In order to facilitate businesses and the public for registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to further extend the VPN registration deadline for a period of two months till 30th September 2020, under the recommendations of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS ([email protected]).

Legitimate VPN users are requested to approach their internet service provider for initiating VPN registration process.

For resolution of any related queries and facilitation, users can email PTA at: [email protected]