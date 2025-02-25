Future Android Smartphones Could Get 8 Years of Updates – Here’s How

Qualcomm has announced a major step forward in software support for Android devices. Starting with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm will enable device manufacturers (OEMs) to offer up to 8 years of software and security updates to Android smartphones. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Google, aims to enhance the longevity of smartphones and improve user security.

With this new program, Qualcomm will provide software support for OEMs for eight consecutive years. This includes both Android OS updates and kernel upgrades. The key advantage is that manufacturers will not have to make major changes to their existing platform and device code. Instead, they can rely on Qualcomm’s long-term support without requiring frequent modifications.

A critical part of this initiative is the inclusion of two Android Common Kernel (ACK) upgrades. The kernel is the core of any operating system, and these updates will help maintain device security and compatibility with newer Android versions. This ensures that smartphones can continue to receive security patches and performance enhancements for a longer period.

Reducing Costs for Manufacturers

One of the main obstacles to long-term software support has been the cost and complexity involved for manufacturers. Qualcomm’s extended support reduces these challenges by making platform software updates more efficient. This could encourage more OEMs to keep their devices updated for longer, benefiting users who want extended software support.

However, it is ultimately up to smartphone manufacturers to decide whether they will provide the full eight years of updates. Qualcomm has noted that several OEMs have already committed to supporting their devices for longer periods. This move aligns with existing efforts from companies like Google and Samsung, which have promised seven years of updates for the upcoming Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 series.

Which Devices Will Benefit?

The first smartphones to take advantage of this program will be those powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, launching with Android 15. Additionally, the initiative will cover the next five generations of Qualcomm’s chipsets, including future Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7-series processors expected later this year.

However, older chipsets will not be included in this extended support program. This means that devices running on previous generations of Snapdragon processors will continue to follow the existing update policies set by their respective manufacturers.

Industry Reactions

Google and Qualcomm both emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring a better Android experience. Seang Chau, Vice President and General Manager of Android Platform at Google, highlighted that extending smartphone lifespans is a crucial step toward making Android devices more reliable and secure. Qualcomm’s Chris Patrick echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the partnership with Google will raise the industry standard for software updates.

Our Thoughts:

Qualcomm’s decision to provide up to eight years of software support marks a significant milestone for Android users. By ensuring that devices remain secure and updated for longer, this move can reduce e-waste, lower costs for manufacturers, and enhance the overall user experience. While it remains to be seen how many OEMs will fully implement this extended support, Qualcomm and Google’s collaboration sets a new benchmark for the future of Android updates.

