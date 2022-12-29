Future Fest 2023: Pakistan’s biggest tech conference to start next month

Advertisement

Future Fest 2023, Pakistan’s largest tech conference and expo, will take place from January 6-8 at the Expo Lahore, with a “historic” delegation of Saudi startups and venture capitalists attending to meet Pakistani companies and key stakeholders to explore investments, partnerships, acquisitions, and talent recruitment, according to a press release from the event organizers.

Advertisement

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is the festival’s official partner, and it will be hosted in the Expo Centre Lahore. It is projected to draw 50,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, 500 startups, and 300 foreign speakers from various nations.

The Saudi IT ecosystem is rapidly expanding. “We have the talent and startups in Pakistan to enable this growth. At Future Fest 2023, we are thrilled to be the catalyst for this connection and to create a forum for increased collaboration and growth, as well as a new dimension to Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s existing historic relationship.” said Arzish Azam, CEO of Future Fest.

Advertisement

“The digital economy, propelled by creativity and technology, has lately risen at an unprecedented rate, and it is now becoming the backbone of our society,” stated DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya. “Pakistan is a founding member state of the DCO, and via initiatives such as allowing Future Fest, we at DCO are reinforcing the existing robust relationship we have with Pakistan to bring prosperity to us all.”