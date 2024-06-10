“Future Forward: Women Leaders’ Summit 2024” Achieves Unprecedented Success, Setting a New Benchmark for Leadership and Inclusion

The Inclusion Lab and CXO Global Forum are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the “Future Forward: Women Leaders’ Summit 2024,” held on June 10, 2024, at the National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), Islamabad. This pioneering event brought together over [insert number] participants, including distinguished leaders, industry experts, and aspiring women leaders, fostering powerful conversations about leadership, economic inclusion, and gender equality.

The summit featured inspiring speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions, and the launch of the Women CXO Global Forum and the One Million Women in Tech campaign. Notable speakers, including Ms. Tania Aidrus, Co-Founder & CEO of DGlobal, shared their journeys and visions for the future, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, resilience, and innovation in overcoming challenges.

Ms. Tania Aidrus commented,

“Women have the power to transform industries and drive meaningful change. This summit is a testament to the incredible potential of women leaders and the importance of supporting their growth and success.”

Participants engaged in dynamic discussions on topics such as leadership journeys, economic inclusion, and building allyship in technology. The event also provided interactive workshops and valuable networking opportunities, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts between men and women to create an inclusive environment for women leaders.

Sabahat Bokhari, Founder of The Inclusion Lab, remarked, “The Future Forward Women Leaders’ Summit 2024 has been a landmark event in our ongoing efforts to promote gender diversity and inclusion. The overwhelming response and active participation from attendees reinforce our commitment to this cause. We look forward to continuing to support women as they lead the way towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.”

Kanwal Masroor, Founder of CXO Forum, added, “Supporting and uplifting women has always been empowering. This summit celebrates a new breed of women leaders and fosters a supportive environment to accelerate each other’s growth. Together, we will continue breaking barriers and leading the future.”

