Future Huawei Kirin Chips: What We Know About Kirin 9030 & 9040

Huawei is reportedly working to expand its flagship Kirin chipset lineup. The future phones are anticipated to boast the forthcoming Huawei Kirin Chips named Kirin 9030 & 9040. Following the launch of the Kirin 9020, this naming pattern suggests Huawei is committed to building upon its semiconductor technology breakthroughs despite ongoing U.S. sanctions.

Future Huawei Kirin Chips to Be Named 9030 and 9040: Leak Hints at Major Innovations

Huawei recently launched the Kirin 9020 with the Mate 60 series. The chipset showcased significant performance enhancements over its predecessor, the Kirin 9010. It offers a 50% improvement in efficiency for small cores, 20% faster medium cores, and improved large cores, establishing a strong foundation for the next generation of Kirin processors. Moreover, it is the first chip to boast the 3GPP R18 5G-A SoC, dramatically expanding 5G capabilities for devices.

This momentum will reportedly continue with the upcoming Kirin 9030 and 9040 chipsets. The duo will offer even greater performance and efficiency upgrades. Tech enthusiasts expect the adoption of 5nm and 4nm processes in Huawei’s flagship devices. If it pans out, the chipsets will provide superior energy efficiency and processing power.

Despite constant U.S. sanctions restricting access to advanced chipmaking tools, Huawei has made unparalleled strides in the semiconductor field. The company achieved these improvements using older manufacturing equipment. Moreover, the collaboration with Chinese semiconductor giant SMIC also helped it in achieving this goal. Huawei’s strategy highlights self-reliance and less dependency on foreign technologies/components. The company also dropped support for Android in favor of self-developed software and hardware.

The upcoming Kirin 9030 and 9040 are anticipated to represent a new era of flagship processors. These developments will help Huawei reclaim its position as a leader in the smartphone and AI chip sectors, proving its ability to innovate despite external challenges.

