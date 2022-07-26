Here is a bad news for Nokia Phone lovers that Nokia and Zeiss have ended up their partnership. Now, future Nokia phones won’t have Zeiss cameras. HMD Global has confirmed that it has ended its long-running partnership with camera company Zeiss to provide optical hardware for its Nokia branded phones.

Future Nokia Phones Won’t have Zeiss Cameras

The company also revealed that the partnership between the two companies actually ended in 2021. Moreover, Nokia XR20 phone was the last from HMD Global with Zeiss lens hardware inside. Unfortunatlet, the company has not revealed any reason of ending this partnership with Zeiss. However, one reason could be to lower the Nokia phone prices by removing Zeiss licensing.

When Nokia started its smartphone business, it partnered up with Zeiss to improve its optics for smartphones. But later on, the company sold its smartphone business to Microsoft, and then licensed its branding to HMD Global for making phones with the Nokia brand.

Back in 2017, HMD Global again partnered with Zeiss in 2017 to improve its smartphone cameras. The collaboration not only include optics, but Zeiss will have to share new sensors and new imaging algorithms with HMD Global. The partnership produces some impressive camera hardware including the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 8.3. There are no words about the cameras that future Nokia phones will have.

Anyhow, Zeiss has also announced its partnership with Vivo, to have its optics inside Vivo smartphones. At that time, Zeiss said, “The partnership with Nokia continues and is non-exclusive.” But unfortunately, the partnership only lasted another year.

