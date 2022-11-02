Future Samsung Foldable Phones May Come With S Pen Slot
The S-Pen makes it easy for users to browse their phones. Some people prefer Smartphones with Stylus due to comfort. We all know that Samsung Note Series is known for its S-pens. This year, Samsung brought an S Pen slot to the Galaxy S series for the first time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately for fans of the S-pen, Samsung didn’t bring the slot to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, we have come to know that the tech giant wants to add an S Pen slot to its upcoming foldable series. Samsung Foldable Phones are expected to come with S-Pen slot, lighter designs, better cameras, and a smaller display crease.
Samsung Foldable Phones Are Expected To Come With Promising Features
- making the phones lighter and thinner
- making them more durable
- reducing the size of the display crease
- improving the cameras
The interesting piece of news is that The Elec also shed some light on what could we see in the current Fold model. The outlet further claimed that Samsung originally wanted an S Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen. The outlet also claimed that Samsung wanted “more high-end camera modules,” but that these plans got canceled due to thickness and weight considerations.
No doubt, we’re sure there are many people who want to see an S Pen slot on a future Galaxy Z Fold series variant as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4 already support the S Pen and offer a bigger canvas than the S22 Ultra. So, the logical next step for maximum convenience by the company will be a dedicated slot. Let’s wait and watch what Samsung offers to its upcoming flagships.
