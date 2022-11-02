Future Samsung Foldable Phones May Come With S Pen Slot

The S-Pen makes it easy for users to browse their phones. Some people prefer Smartphones with Stylus due to comfort. We all know that Samsung Note Series is known for its S-pens. This year, Samsung brought an S Pen slot to the Galaxy S series for the first time with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately for fans of the S-pen, Samsung didn’t bring the slot to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, we have come to know that the tech giant wants to add an S Pen slot to its upcoming foldable series. Samsung Foldable Phones are expected to come with S-Pen slot, lighter designs, better cameras, and a smaller display crease.

Samsung Foldable Phones Are Expected To Come With Promising Features