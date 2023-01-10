Galaxy A series device to launch on January 18

Advertisement

After much anticipation followed by rumors and leaks, Samsung has announced that it is unveiling a new Galaxy A series device on January 18 at 12 PM local time. The company has asked people to register their interest if they want to be notified when the launch is going to take place.

Following the launch, the company has also released some teasers which are listed below.

The above teaser clearly shows that the shows topper of the next week event would be Galaxy A54 which was previous rumored to debut earlier than its predecessor. Other than this, Samsung teases a 120 Hz screen on the upcoming smartphone, while revealing the things A54 will come with. For those who want the device to look visually appealing, A54 will come in three color variants namely, Awesome Black, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green. These are the same colors that were leaked in renders in December 2022.

Since the company has highlighted Galaxy A54 write-up in its teasers, we can surely say the January 18 event would be all about the device and whole limelight would be shed on this smartphone. The other device that might launch along will be Galaxy A34 and according to rumors it will have a 90 Hz display. However, since it is just a rumor, it might be wrong aswell.

Other than this, there are mainly two confusions, first one is the previously leaked renders of white A54 that is not teased now and other one is the 6.4″ screen in rumors when now the teased one is 6.6″. While all this confusion will be cleared in a week when the grand event will take place.

