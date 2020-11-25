Galaxy A12 adorns these 3 exquisite colors

In the A series today, Samsung has released a pair of budget smartphones. The Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s were revealed by the company. Reported today, only in 2021 will the devices be usable.

The new sensation comes in three exquisite colors Opal white, ocean blue and Black. The Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s arrive with the same screen size and battery life. Fast charging is also enabled by both models. Both phones sport a dual-tone finish with a gloss finish on the rear. For additional protection of the user, they even pack in the Samsung Knox security platform.

With a V-shaped notch in the middle, a quad 48/5/2/2-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, the phone has a 6.5-inch, HD + display. It also provides a battery of 5,000mAh. The Galaxy A11 had just a triple rear camera and a battery of 4,000mAh last year, so this is a pretty major improvement.

Depending on the version you select, the phone has an octa-core chip (Samsung doesn’t specify which one and 3/4/6GB of RAM, and 32/64/128GB of ram. Two configurations – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB – are available for the device. Thanks to the microSD card slot, you can extend the capacity to 512GB.

These specifications are good, but the killer feature here is the price, which is low for a Samsung Galaxy device: EUR 179 ($212) for the 64 GB variant, and EUR 199 ($236) for the 128 GB storage version. No news on cost, however for the 32GB model. In January 2021, the phone will be introduced in Europe.