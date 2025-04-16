Samsung has just recently launched three of its highly-demanded Galaxy A-series smartphones: Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56. All these phones come with G technology and have a lot of amazing specs. If you are looking for a new phone focusing on massive battery, fast processor and a brilliant screen, you can choose from them. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G in Pakistan along with their prices.

Galaxy A26, A36 & A56 5G Now Available in Pakistan – Specs & Prices Revealed

All these models have some common specs. These models come with six years of security and system updates. All these models have the same 6.7-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, all these models come with a 5000 mAh battery capacity. Now let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone. Let’s start with the A26 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G:

The newly launched Galaxy A26 5G has a 6.7-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone comes with an Exynos 1380 processor. It has a triple-camera setup at the back with 50MP+8MP+2MP. At the front, it has a 13MP camera to capture beautiful selfies. In Pakistan, the phone costs PKR 89,999. If you are looking for a phone within a budget of 90,000 with great specs, this could be your choice. It is available in three colours: Black, Mint and White.

Key highlights:

6.7 inches

Exynos 1380 processor

8+256GB

50MP+8MP+2MP

13MP front camera

5000 mAh

6x OS and 6-year security updates

IP67 water and dust resistance

PKR 84,999

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Now, let’s talk about ht other phone of the series, Galaxy A36 5G. The phone has the same 6.7-inch screen as its siblings. It has a triple-camera setup at the back with 50MP+8MP+5MP with 10x optical zoom capability. At the front, it has a 13MP camera to capture beautiful selfies. In Pakistan, the phone costs PKR 119,999. It is available in four colours: awesome black, awesome purple, awesome white and awesome lime.

6.7 inches

8+256GB

50MP+8MP+5MP

12MP front Camera

5000 mAh

6x OS and 6-year security updates

PKR 119,999

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

The most powerful phone among these is the Galaxy A56 5G (the most expensive, though). The phone has come in two variants, 8/256GB and 12/256 GB. The 8/256GB variant costs PKR 137,999, and 12/256GB model costs PKR 150,999. However, other specs remain the same in both variants. This model has an Exynos 1580 chipset. It is available in four colours: Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink.

6.7 inches

8+256GB / 12+256GB

50MP+12MP+5MP

12MP Front Camera

5000 mAh

6x OS and 6-year security updates

Exynos 1580 processor

PKR 137,999 / PKR 150,999

