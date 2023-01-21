Galaxy A34 5G Passes FCC Certification Hinting At An Imminent Launch

Advertisement

There had been hype regarding the upcoming Galaxy phones nowadays. The fact is that the tech giant, Samsung isn’t only wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series. However, it is prepping the Galaxy A34 5G launch too. We already know all the specs of the A34, down to the processor, however, we don’t know when it will officially launch. Recently, the Galaxy A34, under model number SM-A346M successfully cleared FCC certification hinting that its launch seems imminent.

Everything We Know So Far Regarding Galaxy A34 5G

Let me tell you that there had been no supported leaks regarding the smartphone’s battery and charging capabilities yet. Thanks to the FCC listing, we have come to know that Galaxy A34 will be capable of 25W fast charging. Reports claim that the Charging tests also included a charger made by the tech giant with model number EP-TA800. In addition to that it comes with a type-C port and supports speeds up to 25W. No doubt, this feature will complement the capabilities of the Galaxy S34 itself.

The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. It will come with a 6.6” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports claim that the handset will come either with 6GB or 8GB of RAM together with 128GB of Storage. The smartphone will boast a triple camera setup, consisting of:

○ 50MP main

○ 8MP ultrawide

○ 5MP macro It will also sport a 13MP selfie camera to take amazing selfies. A 5,000mAh battery capacity will be keeping its lights on. It will come with Android 13 out of the box. So that’s all about the Galaxy A34 we know so far. The tech giant still has to announce a release date. The handset is not probably going to be unveiled during the Livestream of their Unpacked event, however, you can still tune in just in case, to make sure. Also Read: Exclusive! Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Stepping Down as co-CEO – PhoneWorld