Galaxy A42 5G: Samsung Plans to launch its Latest Affordable Smartphone





Samsung, a Multinational conglomerate company, has decided to launch its latest affordable smartphone, “Galaxy A42 5G”. It is the most economical and lower specification A-series phone. The Galaxy A42 is selling for USD 455, which is about £349.

Furthermore, A42 is £80 less than the Galaxy A51 5G, which was recently the cheapest phone of Samsung’s A-series was selling at USD 500, which about £429. On 6th November 2020, Galaxy A42 will launch in the United Kingdom.

Besides this, Galaxy A42 is powered by Android 10, One UI 2.5, along with the Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G chipset. The new phone has a Quad camera offering a 48MP wide-angle, 8 MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor for creating significant effects. With a camera this amazing, you need large storage, so the Galaxy A42 provides 128 GB storage.

Galaxy A42 5G: Samsung Plans to launch Galaxy A42 5G Soon

Moreover, in the OLED display screen of the new Samsung phone, a teardrop cutout for its front camera has 20 MP. The storage memory of the Galaxy A42 depends on the model of the phone. You can expand the 128GB memory by inserting a MicroSD card in the phone. The new phone is 8.6mm thick and it weighs 190g.

Galaxy A42 is offering Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The display screen of the phone is 6.6 inches, along with 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new phone supports 5G connectivity, and it is the most low-priced phone of this year that offers 5G connectivity.

A sensitive fingerprint sensor is built into the screen of Galaxy A42 for unlocking the phone. The latest phones will be available in three different colors that include Gray, White, and Black. Each phone with a dense grid pattern on its back darkens in levels as it raises the smartphone.

