Galaxy A52: Samsung to roll out its anticipated A series today

The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are expected to make their global debut on Wednesday at the company’s ‘Awesome Unpacked’ event. The ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ event will be broadcast live on the internet.

Samsung will, of course, release a successor to this device in 2021, which will be known as the Galaxy A52. In order to simulate the success of previous models, the company is likely to stick to the same formula.

What to expect from Galaxy A52 ?

Design and Display

The Galaxy A52 is likely to have some minor design changes, but it will most likely be made of the same Glasstic material. The new galaxy is said to have a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Storage and Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC is supposed to power the 4G model, while the Snapdragon 750G may be used in the 5G model. Both chipsets can have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Camera and Battery

The all new Galaxy will be equipped with a quad-camera configuration with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For vivid yet bright selfies and smooth video calls, the device sports 32MP module. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.