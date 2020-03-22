We are continuously getting reports about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A71 5G version. The phone has recently appeared on 3C certification and GeekBench. Galaxy A71 5G Specs Sheet Revealed By TENAA. Now let’s have a look at the specs the TENAA revealed.

Galaxy A71 5G Specs Sheet Revealed By TENAA

Firstly, the phone has appeared on TENAA with model number SM-A7160. The upcoming phone will have a massive 4,370 mAh battery, capable of 25W charging. Moreover, the phone will measure 162.6 x 75.5 x 8.1mm and weighs 185 gram.

Unfortunately, this is all that we came to know from TENAA so far. The company has also not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we will shortly get more update about the phone in the coming days.

Anyways, thanks to the rumours, we have some hint about the phone as well. Just like, the phone will come with Samsung’s own Exynos 980 chipset. Additionally, the phone will have at least 8GB of RAM and expandable storage.

On the back, we will get a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and a 5MP depth-sensing module. You will also get a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Other specs include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi ac and Android 10.