Galaxy Buds 2: What’s in the pipeline for Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds+ are only a few of Samsung’s wireless earbuds. Samsung could extend its range by adding another pair of wireless earbuds named Galaxy Buds 2, according to the most recent leaks of the company’s Galaxy Wearable app.

The Galaxy Wearable app connects Samsung’s wearables and smartphones. Any time the organization releases a new wearable, the app revises to provide support for that product. As a result, the existence of the so-called Galaxy Buds 2 is all the more understandable.

A Galaxy Buds 2 may be a direct follow-up to the Buds and Buds Plus models. Given the high price of the Buds Pro, Samsung may be considering a lower-cost alternative. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Wearable app offered little specifics about the earbuds. Nonetheless, Samsung is more than likely to use these as an Android replacement to Apple’s AirPods 2. It is rumored to be launched alongside Galaxy Watch 4.

Apart from the above info, there isn’t anything else to go on. However, we expect the latest Galaxy Buds to have some of the Buds Pro’s signature features, such as Active Noise Cancellation, wireless charging, and more.

We don’t know when the Galaxy Buds2 will be launched. For what it’s worth, Samsung is expected to be releasing a new Galaxy Watch in Q2 2021, so the new earbuds could be announced at the same time.