Galaxy Buds Pro rumors to be priced at $199 at its launch

Most of Samsung’s focus at the moment is on the new Galaxy S21 lineup, but we’re still expecting the Galaxy Buds Pro.The Galaxy Buds Pro are setting itself up to be Samsung’s finest truly wireless earphone ever. Their specifications and design were leaked weeks ahead of its launch, which is set to take place next month alongside the Galaxy S21.

According to the slides posted on Twitter, the Galaxy Buds Pro would cost $199 to market, cheaper than the Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds, our noise-canceling champions. Samsung’s pro buds would have a good IPX7 resilience against dust and water, and up to 8 hours of playback time, which can be increased to 28 hours with the charging case. WalkingCat offers this useful graph to measure specifications across all of Samsung’s wireless buds.

There are three microphones on each earbud and an in-ear channel for better active noise cancellation relative to the Galaxy Buds Live. They also feature enhanced ambient sound mode, conversation mode, customizable ANC speeds, and 3D spatial audio. Other specifications include Bluetooth 5.1, multi-point connection, easy pairing, USB Type-C port, fast charging, and wireless charging.

The huge CES season is back and Samsung is organising its own event in January for the expected launch of the Galaxy S21 series.