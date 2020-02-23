Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip alongside Galaxy Buds+ TWS earphones. At the time of launch, the company claims that the Galaxy Buds+ will come in Black, Blue, White and Red colours, but it does not actually reveal in the Red variant. Now, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Red Colour Variant Surfaces Online. A famous leakster Evan Blass has revealed the buds+ in the red colour.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Red Colour Variant Surfaces Online

As far as the specs of the Galaxy Buds+ are concerned, it comes with 2-way speakers (woofer + tweeter). Moreover, each bud packs an 85 mAh battery, offering 11 hours of playback. The charging case has a 270 mAh battery that doubles the playback time.

Currently, the Buds+ are available in Blue, Black and White colours. As far as its price is concerned, it will cost $150. However, the price may vary in other regions.

Samsung has recently revealed the second phone with a foldable display. Furthermore, the phone has powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. However, the phone is 4G only. Moreover, the phone has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

