Galaxy F14: Is It the Rebranded Galaxy A05s?

Samsung is actively developing a couple of F-series smartphones, including the Galaxy F15 5G (model number SM-E136B/DS), which has received approval from the BIS certification platform. Additionally, the Galaxy F55 5G (model number SM-E556/DS) has secured certifications from both BIS and Wi-Fi Alliance. A recent report by 91mobiles has unveiled the presence of the Galaxy F14, hinting that it might be a rebranded version of an existing A-series phone.

The Galaxy F14 has surfaced in the Google Play Console’s database, showcasing an image and key specifications. Surprisingly, it seems to be identical to the Galaxy A05s but marketed under the name Samsung Galaxy F14. Just to provide some context, the Galaxy A05s was introduced in September 2023.

As for its specifications, the Google Play Console listing discloses that the Galaxy F14 will be equipped with the Qualcomm SM6225 chip, essentially the Snapdragon 680, indicating that it is a 4G-enabled device. Furthermore, the listing notes a Full HD+ display boasting a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and the device operates on Android 13.

Contrary to the Galaxy A05s, which carries the model number SM-A057F, the forthcoming Galaxy F14 4G adopts the model number SM-E145F. Additionally, there appears to be an M-series variant of the phone with the model number SM-M145F, indicating a potential launch under the Galaxy M14 branding.

Samsung’s F-series smartphones continue to expand with the active development of models like the Galaxy F15 5G and F55 5G, both securing certifications for their imminent releases. The unexpected appearance of the Galaxy F14, likely a rebranded version of the Galaxy A05s, adds an intriguing twist to Samsung’s smartphone lineup.