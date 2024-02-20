Galaxy F15 5G Teaser Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G has been in the pipeline of rumors for many weeks. Last week, the smartphone surfaced on Geekbench with a Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the same chip that powers the Galaxy A15 5G. It is pertinent to mention here that Galaxy F15 5G and Galaxy A15 5G have a lot in common. However, recently some teaser images of the upcoming Samsung phone surfaced online hinting that there will be some differences too.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G To Boast A Massive 6000mAh Battery

The biggest difference between A15 and F15 is the battery capacity. The upcoming handset is tipped to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery battery. It is 1,000mAh more than the A15. However, it is the same capacity as last year’s Galaxy F14 5G that this phone will replace. Moreover, the phone is expected to support 25W charging over USB-C.

The tech giant, Samsung has committed to 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches for the phone. Isn’t it amazing for a budget-friendly phone? In this department, the upcoming Galaxy phone will be better than its predecessor which is only getting 2 OS updates and 4 years of patches. The teaser images also revealed that the Galaxy F15 5G will boast a “Voice Focus” feature. For all those unaware, this feature has been a part of the Galaxy A and F series for a while now (since One UI 5.0). It improves your voice as well as the voice of the person you are calling to. Moreover, it filters out ambient noise on either end of the call.

Other specs are expected to be the same as that of Galaxy A15. F15 5G will have a 6.5” FHD+ 90Hz display with a 13MP selfie snapper in a notch. Moreover, it will come with a triple camera, most likely the 50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP helper. The base configuration will most probably remain the same at 4/128GB as the F14. The Galaxy F15 5G launch is expected on February 22. However, there have been no official words regarding the launch yet. Reports claim that Samsung is also preparing a 4G version of the Galaxy F14, which will unveil soon. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!