Galaxy F62, a mid-ranger will pack with 7000mAH battery

As per the leaks, Samsung will name its upcoming mid ranger as Galaxy F62 with a model number SM-E625f. Some of the key specs of the handset includes its battery, camera, and processor which were also revealed in the leak. The chipset and the real date of launch were what remained a mystery. However, Samsung has gone ahead and announced that it is launching the Galaxy F62 next week.

The Galaxy F62 webpage shows the new phone would use the Exynos 9825 chipset of Samsung, which drives the Galaxy Note 10 series phones of the company. In terms of style, the phone has a punch hole display based on the rear and a quad-camera module.

The all new upcoming Galaxy F62 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and a huge 7000mAh battery would come with it. A 64MP main camera, a 32MP selfie camera, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of data are all included in the phone. The Galaxy F62 is rumored to ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 straight out of the box on the tech side of things.

The new galaxy mid ranger looks remarkably different from its counterpart when it comes to design. Instead of being rectangle, it sports a square camera module and no longer has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, possibly replaced by a side-mounted or in-display sensor. It also looks more unique, with a shiny back and more pronounced corners, than its plastic predecessor.