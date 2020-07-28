Samsung has just entered a new model in its Galaxy M01 series. Previously, the company has unveiled the Galaxy M01 and M01s. However now, the company has unveiled the Galaxy M01 Core, the cheapest model so far. The new Galaxy M01 Core is an Android 10 Go edition phone.

First of all, the phone has a 5.3” screen with 720p+ resolution. Moreover, the phone has a MediaTek MT6739 with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-T760 MP2 GPU. That’s not a lot of power, but because of the low price, it is quite acceptable.

Galaxy M01 Core Android 10 Go edition Unveiled

Moreover, it has a 1GB of RAM and 16 GB storage. There is also another memory variant with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Both versions have the same specs except the memory capacity. The phone houses two nano sims and a microSD card slot.

Furthermore, the phone has an impressive 3,000 mAh battery. However, Maximum Power Saving Mode can stretch the remaining battery life by running only critical apps.

Moreover, the phone has the classic bezels and has a 5 MP selfie sensor. However, at the back, there is an 8 MP camera. This is an LTE phone. Other specs include a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. GPS, GLONASS and the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Samsung M01 Core will be available online and Black, Blue and Red colours. The phone will go on sale on Samsung Opera House and Samsung retail stores from July 29. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 1/16 GB version is $74 and the 2/32 GB one is available in $87. The phone is now available in India. The pricing and availability for Pakistan are not known yet.